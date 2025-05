KARACHI – Due to a significant drop in international gold prices, the cost of gold in Pakistan has also seen a major decline.

In the global market, the price of gold fell by $104 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,221.

As a result, gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs10,400 per tola and Rs8,917 per 10 grams.

Following the decrease, the new rate in local markets stands at Rs340,500 per tola and Rs291,923 per 10 grams.