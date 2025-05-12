Pakistan, India DGMOs initiate first dialogue after ceasefire

RAWALPINDI – Two days after US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following a surge in cross-border hostilities, the military operations chiefs (DGMOs) of both countries initiated contact to discuss the next phase of the agreement.

According to security sources, Pakistan’s DGMO Major General Kashif Abdullah and India’s DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai held an initial discussion via hotline. Further in-depth talks are planned to outline the mechanisms for enforcing the ceasefire.

While Indian media initially reported that the hotline communication was delayed, Pakistani officials confirmed that the first round of talks had been successfully completed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for direct engagement between the two South Asian rivals. In a call with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Rubio highlighted the importance of sustaining the ceasefire and ensuring open lines of communication.

He also discussed regional stability in separate conversations with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reiterating the US commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, including in Ukraine.

India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed, agreed to a ceasefire last Saturday following four days of intense military exchanges. The agreement came after strong diplomatic pressure from Washington.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry affirmed its commitment to the ceasefire, urging its troops to act with caution and responsibility. It emphasized that any implementation issues should be handled through official communication channels.

The recent conflict was one of the most serious confrontations between the two nations in nearly 30 years, sparking global concern over the potential for a wider conflict in the region.