Pakistan Army labels April 22–May 10 conflict with India as ‘Marka-e-Haq’

RAWALPINDI — The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the Pakistan armed forces launched Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos” on May 10, 2025, as part of the broader conflict, Marka-e-Haq, in response to unprovoked Indian military attacks that began on the night of May 6–7, resulting in the deaths of several innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

The military’s media wing stated that Pakistan had pledged justice for the brutal aggression and has now fulfilled that promise. “Alhamdulillah! Our Armed Forces have delivered,” ISPR declared, expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah for divine guidance and support.

The operation was hailed as a textbook example of tri-services coordination, combining capabilities across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains. Utilizing advanced technology and real-time intelligence, the Armed Forces executed precision strikes on 26 key Indian military installations, including airbases, missile storage sites, command centers, and logistics hubs, primarily in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and mainland India.

Notable targets included airbases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, and BrahMos missile sites at Beas and Nagrota. The S-400 systems at Adampur and Bhuj were also effectively neutralized. Field depots and intelligence units supporting Indian military operations were also destroyed.

The Armed Forces emphasized that all engagements were proportionate, restrained, and exclusively aimed at operational and terror-linked assets, avoiding civilian casualties. The operation also featured successful cyber warfare missions to temporarily disable Indian military infrastructure.

In retaliation to Indian drone violations, Pakistan demonstrated its unmanned aerial capability by deploying armed drones across Indian territory, including the skies over New Delhi.

ISPR stated that while Pakistan was engaged on the eastern front, Indian-backed proxies increased terrorist activity in KP and Balochistan. Despite this, Pakistan’s security forces executed parallel counterterrorism operations effectively.

The military expressed deep appreciation for the support of the Pakistani nation, particularly the youth, media, diplomatic corps, scientists, engineers, and political leadership. ISPR praised Prime Minister’s leadership and the unity shown by all political parties.

The Armed Forces reaffirmed that any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty will be met with a decisive and comprehensive response. “Marka-e-Haq stands as a symbol of our national resolve to defend Pakistan at all costs,” the statement concluded.