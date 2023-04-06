USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee on Thursday gained some ground against the US dollar in the interbank market as Saudi Arabia signals funding of $2 billion to the South Asian nation on IMF demand.

Data shared by forex dealers shows that the rupee recovered by Rs1.35, and was currently hovering at Rs286.50.

Earlier this week, the rupee tumbled to record low against the greenback, closing at 287.29, with depreciation of Rs2.25 or 0.8 percent.

The local currency makes comeback amid positive news from the economic front as the crisis hit country inches closer to secure much-needed funds. State Bank Governor lately claimed that the IMF can make a good announcement for Islamabad anytime.