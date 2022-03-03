Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 March 2022

08:07 AM | 3 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 March 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 127,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 109,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 100,374 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.117,057.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Karachi PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Islamabad PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Peshawar PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Quetta PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Sialkot PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Attock PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Gujranwala PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Jehlum PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Multan PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Bahawalpur PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Gujrat PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Nawabshah PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Chakwal PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Hyderabad PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Nowshehra PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Sargodha PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Faisalabad PKR 127700 PKR 1666
Mirpur PKR 127700 PKR 1666

