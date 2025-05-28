Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 28 May, 2025 Wednesday

Gold prices in Pakistan moved down amid dip in global markets, with price of gold declined by Rs3,600 to Rs347,900 per tola on May 28.

In line with the domestic trend, international gold prices also declined, recording a drop of $36. The global rate now stands at $3,295 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium. Despite the decline in gold, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan, holding steady at Rs3,508 per tola.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs347,900 Rs3,508 Lahore Rs347,900 Rs3,508 Islamabad Rs347,900 Rs3,508 Peshawar Rs347,900 Rs3,508 Quetta Rs347,900 Rs3,508 Sialkot Rs347,900 Rs3,508 Hyderabad Rs347,900 Rs3,508 Faisalabad Rs347,900 Rs3,508

Analysts suggest that gold prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming days, depending on further developments in global trade policies and economic data releases.