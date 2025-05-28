Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 28 May, 2025 Wednesday

By News Desk
8:44 am | May 28, 2025
Gold prices in Pakistan moved down amid dip in global markets, with price of gold declined by Rs3,600 to Rs347,900 per tola on May 28.

In line with the domestic trend, international gold prices also declined, recording a drop of $36. The global rate now stands at $3,295 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium. Despite the decline in gold, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan, holding steady at Rs3,508 per tola.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices 

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs347,900 Rs3,508
Lahore Rs347,900 Rs3,508
Islamabad Rs347,900 Rs3,508
Peshawar Rs347,900 Rs3,508
Quetta Rs347,900 Rs3,508
Sialkot Rs347,900 Rs3,508
Hyderabad Rs347,900 Rs3,508
Faisalabad Rs347,900 Rs3,508

Analysts suggest that gold prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming days, depending on further developments in global trade policies and economic data releases.

