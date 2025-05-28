Pakistan marks Youm-e-Takbeer with unbreakable resolve to protect Homeland

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Takbeer today to mark 27th anniversary of its nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, the historic event that established the country as a nuclear power and strengthened its defense capabilities.

The government declared public holiday in honor of the occasion, with public and private offices closed nationwide. Several ceremonies, rallies, and special media programs are being held to reflect on the country’s historic achievement and pay tribute to the individuals who made it possible.

On this day, the South Asian nation became seventh nuclear-armed country in world and first Muslim-majority nation to acquire nuclear capability. The tests were carried out in the Ras Koh Hills of Chaghai, Balochistan, under the technical leadership of eminent scientists, including Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and Dr. Samar Mubarakmand.

These nuclear tests were conducted in direct response to India’s nuclear explosions earlier that month. Despite immense international pressure, then-PM Nawaz Sharif go ahead with tests, upholding the vision of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who once declared that Pakistan would do whatever it takes to become a nuclear power.

‘Pakistan’s defense remains in capable hands’

In a statement issued today, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Service Chiefs, congratulated the nation on this momentous day. The statement emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes Pakistan’s determination to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

“May 28 is a reminder of our strength, unity, and strategic foresight,” the military leadership noted. “Pakistan’s nuclear capability is strictly for defensive purposes and reflects our doctrine of credible minimum deterrence, which ensures peace and strategic stability in the region.”

The statement also paid homage to the scientists, engineers, military personnel, and political leaders who contributed to this milestone, affirming that Pakistan’s defense remains in capable and vigilant hands.

Youm-e-Takbeer is not only a celebration of technological achievement but also a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s resolve to ensure peace through strength. As the country remembers this historic day, the message remains clear: Pakistan will continue to protect its sovereignty, uphold regional stability, and strive for lasting peace.