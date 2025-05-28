Paki Armed Forces stand firm as Guardians of strategic deterrence on Youm-e-Takbeer

RAWALPINDI – Armed Forces of Pakistan stand as first line of defense on nuclear milestone anniversary, which is being celebrated nationwide.

Government and people of Pakistan commemorated 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer as a defining moment in Pakistan’s history, symbolizing nation’s strategic strength and its commitment to safeguarding sovereignty in South Asia.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, alongside the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Service Chiefs, extended their congratulations to the people of Pakistan on this occasion. The day honors the visionary leadership, scientific achievements, and collective efforts that made Pakistan’s nuclear capability a reality.

The day highlights Pakistan’s dedication to maintaining peace and stability through credible minimum deterrence, reflecting its defensive posture in the region. Armed Forces reiterated their role as vigilant guardians, prepared to defend the country against any threat while emphasizing that Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is strictly for defensive purposes.

Officials called on the nation to renew their commitment to unity, security, and continued progress, recognizing the sacrifices made to achieve this strategic milestone. Armed Forces affirmed their resolve to maintain Pakistan’s strength, stability, and self-reliance going forward.