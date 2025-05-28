Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I today: Match time, live streaming, scoreboard

LAHORE – Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh in first game of the three-match T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today, 28 May.

The second T20I will be held on Friday, 30 May, while the third and final T20I of the series is scheduled on 1 June.

The T20I match will begin at 8pm, with the toss taking place at 7.30pm local time.

Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan, while Litton Das to captain Bangladesh. Both sides had their first training session at the Gaddafi Stadium under lights on Monday evening, while they will undergo another training session on Tuesday evening to get themselves ready for the series.

On head to head in Pakistan, both sides have featured in four T20Is with Bangladesh touring Pakistan for T20I in 2020. Pakistan have won three T20Is, while one match was washed out. Overall in five bilateral series, Pakistan have edged out Bangladesh four times with the visitor’s only win coming in 2015.

Earlier, Mike Hesson was appointed Pakistan’s white-ball coach, while Salman Ali Agha, who has so far led the team in nine T20Is, will continue to the skipper of the side.

PAK vs BAN Broadcast, Live Streaming

The T20I matches will be broadcast live on A Sports and Ten Sports in Pakistan, while the matches will be live-stream on Tamasha and Tapmad within Pakistan. 24 full High-Definition cameras will beam live action around the globe through PCB’s broadcast partners.

For international viewers, Cricbuzz (Middle-East and North Africa), TSports (Bangladesh), Tapmad (Bangladesh), ARY (UK), Dialog (Sri Lanka), Super Sports (Africa) and Willow TV (North America) will broadcast matches internationally.

PAK vs BAN Live Scoreboard

The live scoreboard for Pakistan vs Bangladesh first T20I will be available on official website of PCB while fans can also visit cricinfo for the live score.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam.