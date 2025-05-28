Pakistan weather update May 2025: Rain likely to batter several cities

KARACHI – The Meteorological Department of Pakistan said rain accompanied by strong winds is expected to hit Lahore and other districts of Punjab today, May 28.

Due to strong winds and rain in Punjab yesterday, the weather turned pleasant again, and citizens suffering from the heat breathed a sigh of relief as the intensity of the heat decreased.

According to the Met Office, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds today as well. In Lahore, the minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celcisu, while the maximum may reach up to 38 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, strong winds and rain uprooted trees and caused damage to solar panels and vehicles. In Attock, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and wind was recorded, while in Muzaffarabad, a cloudburst claimed the lives of three people and damaged several houses and a mosque.

In Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, thunderstorms and rain are expected from today until May 31.

Additionally, due to landslides, the Neelum Highway has been blocked at eight different locations. In Chilas, rain and landslides have caused the Karakoram Highway to be blocked at Diamer and Lower Kohistan.

In various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hailstorms and rain have caused flooding in streams and rivers. In KP, three people lost their lives and seven others were injured in various incidents.