Blow to Pakistani, other International students as US stops New Visa Appointments

WASHINGTON – Major setback for thousands of international students as Trump administration abruptly ordered US embassies and consulates around the world to stop scheduling new visa appointments for student and exchange visitors.

The move comes as the State Department prepares to roll out an expanded and controversial social media vetting policy, sparking alarm across academic communities. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed diplomatic missions to pause new interview appointments for F, M, and J visa applicants.

As previously scheduled interviews will go ahead for now, no new appointments are being offered, as per reports with new directions to consular offices mentioned removing any available interview slots from public scheduling systems.

This move sent shockwaves through international student communities and educational institutions alike, as it threatens to delay or derail academic plans for thousands of students who had hoped to study in America this fall.

The new screening measures will focus on expanded social media vetting, requiring consular staff to examine applicants’ online presence in greater detail. US officials said this will demand major changes in operations, including more staff time and resources per applicant. Critics argue that this not only adds to the processing backlog but also opens the door to discriminatory or politically motivated denials.

Students and rights activists warn that the vetting policy is already being used to target those who express political opinions—especially on issues like the war in Gaza. Outrage is growing at Harvard University, where students and faculty have staged protests in response to both the visa freeze and the administration’s broader actions against the institution.