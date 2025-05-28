Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today 28 May 2025

8:58 am | May 28, 2025

Pakistani Rupee remains largely stable against major foreign currencies in open market on Wednesday, with US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound maintaining steady rates. According to market data, the US Dollar was being bought at Rs282.55 and sold at Rs284.40.

Euro followed closely, trading at Rs322.25 for buying and Rs325.00 for selling. The British Pound Sterling was stronger, with buying at Rs383.50 and selling at Rs387.00.

Among regional currencies, the UAE Dirham was exchanged at Rs76.90 (buying) and Rs77.55 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.30 and Rs75.85 respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.55 284.40
Euro EUR 322.25 325.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.50 387.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.90 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 187.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.00 757.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.60 210.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.23 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.64 35.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.20 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.00 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.30 922.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.38 65.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.10 168.10
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.30 27.60
Omani Riyal OMR 733.50 742.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.85 77.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.00 223.00
Swedish Krona SEK 28.98 29.28
Swiss Franc CHF 335.55 338.35
Thai Baht THB 8.42 8.57
   
