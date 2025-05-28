Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today 28 May 2025

Pakistani Rupee remains largely stable against major foreign currencies in open market on Wednesday, with US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound maintaining steady rates. According to market data, the US Dollar was being bought at Rs282.55 and sold at Rs284.40.

Euro followed closely, trading at Rs322.25 for buying and Rs325.00 for selling. The British Pound Sterling was stronger, with buying at Rs383.50 and selling at Rs387.00.

Among regional currencies, the UAE Dirham was exchanged at Rs76.90 (buying) and Rs77.55 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.30 and Rs75.85 respectively.