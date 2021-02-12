Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-12- Updated 09:00 AM
10:10 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2021 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 159.2 159.75
Euro EUR 193.37 193.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 219.59 220.28
U.A.E Dirham AED 43.35 43.49
Saudi Riyal SAR 42.36 42.49
Australian Dollar AUD 123.27 123.66
Bahrain Dinar BHD 404.3 406.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 123.6 125.6
China Yuan CNY 24.9 25.05
Danish Krone DKK 24.75 25.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.6 17.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.17 2.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 503 505.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 39 39.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 106.05 106.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 18.15 18.4
Omani Riyal OMR 410.5 412.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.55 42.9
Singapore Dollar SGD 118.1 120.1
Swedish Korona SEK 18.15 18.4
Swiss Franc CHF 177.9 178.9
Thai Bhat THB 5.25 5.35

