Todays Gold Rate in Pakistan – 22 & 24 Karat Gold Price – 27 May 2025

By News Desk
10:02 am | May 27, 2025
Gold Prices Hit Historic Highs Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed decline on Tuesday in line with negative trend in global market on May 27.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold moved down by Rs2,600 per tola, bringing it down to Rs351,500 while rate for 10 grams came down by Rs2,228 to Rs301,354.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Price Cut  New Price
Gold per tola -Rs2,600 Rs351,500
Gold per 10 grams -Rs2,228 Rs301,354

Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Gold 321,566 263,100
Per 10 Gram Gold 275,696 225,570
Per 1 Gram Gold 27,569 22,557
Per Ounce 781,407 639,333

Internationally, gold prices also moved downward. The global price per ounce decreased by $26, reaching $3,331, which includes a premium of $20, as reported by the APGJSA.

Meanwhile, the silver market remained stable, with the price per tola unchanged at Rs3,508.

Market analysts attribute the decline to a correction in global precious metals markets and ongoing fluctuations in investor sentiment.

