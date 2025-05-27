Todays Gold Rate in Pakistan – 22 & 24 Karat Gold Price – 27 May 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed decline on Tuesday in line with negative trend in global market on May 27.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold moved down by Rs2,600 per tola, bringing it down to Rs351,500 while rate for 10 grams came down by Rs2,228 to Rs301,354.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Price Cut
|New Price
|Gold per tola
|-Rs2,600
|Rs351,500
|Gold per 10 grams
|-Rs2,228
|Rs301,354
Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|321,566
|263,100
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|275,696
|225,570
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|27,569
|22,557
|Per Ounce
|781,407
|639,333
Internationally, gold prices also moved downward. The global price per ounce decreased by $26, reaching $3,331, which includes a premium of $20, as reported by the APGJSA.
Meanwhile, the silver market remained stable, with the price per tola unchanged at Rs3,508.
Market analysts attribute the decline to a correction in global precious metals markets and ongoing fluctuations in investor sentiment.