Today Open Market Forex Rates – 27 May 2025 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows little fluctuations in interbank and open market as major foreign currencies remained relatively stable. As per latest data from currency exchange dealers, US Dollar was being bought at 282.55 and sold at 284.25.

Euro is being traded at Rs319.65 for buying and Rs322.40 for selling. UK Pound Sterling also remained firm, with buying at Rs379.70 and selling at Rs383.20.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal, held steady saw minor tweak, Dirham was available at Rs76.90 (buying) and Rs77.55 (selling), while Riyal was being traded at Rs75.30 and Rs75.85.