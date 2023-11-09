Pakistani rupee recovers against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 November 2023