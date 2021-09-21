Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 September 2021
08:35 AM | 21 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,400 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,810 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,200.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Karachi PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Islamabad PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Peshawar PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Quetta PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Sialkot PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Attock PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Gujranwala PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Jehlum PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Multan PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Bahawalpur PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Gujrat PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Nawabshah PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Chakwal PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Hyderabad PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Nowshehra PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Sargodha PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Faisalabad PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410
Mirpur PKR 110,400 PKR 1,410

