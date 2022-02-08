Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 February 2022
Web Desk
12:10 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 February 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 118,100 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 101,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs.  92,890 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.108,262.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Karachi PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Islamabad PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Peshawar PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Quetta PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Sialkot PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Attock PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Gujranwala PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Jehlum PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Multan PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Bahawalpur PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Gujrat PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Nawabshah PKR 118,100 PKR 1281
Chakwal PKR 118,100 PKR 1281
Hyderabad PKR 118,100 PKR 1281
Nowshehra PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Sargodha PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Faisalabad PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470
Mirpur PKR 118,100 PKR 1,470

