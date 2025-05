KARACHI – The price of gold per tola in Pakistan has declined again.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of gold has dropped by Rs3,600, now standing at Rs347,900.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs. 3,086, reaching Rs. 298,268.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold has fallen by $36, now priced at $3,295 per ounce.