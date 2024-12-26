Gold prices move up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices increased by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs274,000.

Similarly, the 10-gram rate surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs234,911.

The bullion rates also witnessed upward trend in the international market where per ounce rate increased by $14 to settle at $2,628.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 gram in local market.

Meanwhile, market volatility continued on Thursday at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as flagship KSE-100 index suffered sharp decline.

The benchmark Index plunged by over 1,991 points, settling at 110,423.32, reflecting a drop of 1.77percent. Key sectors, including auto, banks, cement, fertilizers, and refineries, saw significant selling pressure.