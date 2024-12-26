Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices move up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold Hits Rs 282700 Per Tola As Prices Surge Again

KARACHI – Gold registered gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices increased by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs274,000.

Similarly, the 10-gram rate surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs234,911.

The bullion rates also witnessed upward trend in the international market where per ounce rate increased by $14 to settle at $2,628.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 gram in local market.

Meanwhile, market volatility continued on Thursday at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as flagship KSE-100 index suffered sharp decline.

The benchmark Index plunged by over 1,991 points, settling at 110,423.32, reflecting a drop of 1.77percent. Key sectors, including auto, banks, cement, fertilizers, and refineries, saw significant selling pressure.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 26 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

