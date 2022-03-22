Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 2022
08:11 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 129,400 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 111,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 101,749 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.118,616.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Karachi
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Islamabad
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Peshawar
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Quetta
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Sialkot
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Attock
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Gujranwala
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Jehlum
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Multan
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Gujrat
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Nawabshah
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Chakwal
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Hyderabad
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Nowshehra
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Sargodha
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Faisalabad
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
|Mirpur
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,684
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran to deliver keynote address as OIC foreign ministers' moot ...09:32 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- 'Justice For Pooja Kumari' – Hindu girl killed for refusing ...09:24 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 3rd Test - Australia to resume second day game on 232/209:00 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:22 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 202208:11 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
Mahira Khan's latest video wins hearts
07:00 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Supermodel Amna Babar reveals details about her divorce08:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes viral06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic under fire in Pakistan over lingerie ad05:15 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022