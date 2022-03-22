Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 2022

08:11 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 129,400 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 111,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 101,749 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.118,616.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Karachi PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Islamabad PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Peshawar PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Quetta PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Sialkot PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Attock PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Gujranwala PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Jehlum PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Multan PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Bahawalpur PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Gujrat PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Nawabshah PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Chakwal PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Hyderabad PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Nowshehra PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Sargodha PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Faisalabad PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684
Mirpur PKR 129,400 PKR 1,684

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 March 2022
08:36 AM | 21 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 March 2022
11:05 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 March 2022
08:46 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 March 2022
08:42 AM | 18 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 March 2022
08:31 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 March 2022
08:23 AM | 16 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's latest video wins hearts
07:00 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr