Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 04 June 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward climb, adding to sharp rally, and price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs 354,100.

This latest surge comes amid dramatic surge of Rs5,900 per tola, reflecting growing demand and market volatility both at home and abroad. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs857, reaching Rs303,583.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price Silver Karachi Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Lahore Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Islamabad Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Peshawar Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Quetta Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Sialkot Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Hyderabad Rs354,100 Rs3,380 Faisalabad Rs354,100 Rs3,380

Internationally, gold prices climbed by $10, pushing rate to $3,357 per ounce. Economic uncertainty and investor concerns continue to drive demand for the safe-haven asset.

The consistent upward trend in gold prices is prompting both consumers and investors to closely monitor the market for further developments.