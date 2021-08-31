Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 August 2021
08:43 AM | 31 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 August 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,275  and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 102,940.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Karachi PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Islamabad PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Peshawar PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Quetta PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Sialkot PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Attock PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Gujranwala PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Jehlum PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Multan PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Bahawalpur PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Gujrat PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Nawabshah PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Chakwal PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Hyderabad PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Nowshehra PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Sargodha PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Faisalabad PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486
Mirpur PKR 112,300 PKR 1,486

