Gold rates in Pakistan move up – Check today’s gold rates 16 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 16 November 2023

On Thursday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs214,800 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,160 per tola.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs197,082, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,125 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,50.00.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.

