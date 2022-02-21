PSL7, LQvPZ – Haris Rauf in trouble for slapping teammate Kamran Ghulam
10:48 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
PSL7, LQvPZ – Haris Rauf in trouble for slapping teammate Kamran Ghulam
Source: Haris Sohail (Twitter)
Fast bowler Haris Rauf faced a severe backlash on the mainstream and social media for slapping teammate Kamran Ghulam after he dropped a catch during the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The incident took place in the second over of the match when Rauf dismissed Zalmi opener Mohammad Haris. On the second ball of the same over, Ghulam had dropped a simple catch of Hazratullah Zazai at point.

Rauf is known for his aggressive behaviour on the field. In the past, he had to apologise for a cut-throat celebration after taking a wicket during the Big Bash League in 2020.

#HarisRauf was trending on Twitter on Monday evening. Here is how the Pakistani Twitter users reacted to his aggressive act:

