First Lady Bushra Bibi's son Musa arrested in wine case in Lahore
LAHORE – Police have registered an FIR against Muhammad Musa, son of the Frist Lady Bushra Bibi and her former husband Khawar Maneka, in a wine case.
Two other men arrested by the police in this case have been identified as driver Muhammad Ahmad and Ahmad Shehryar.
According to the police, they stopped a car for checking and found three men in the car in possession of wine.
#BREAKING:Drunk #Musa son of #Khawar from “#Pakpatan” get arrested and bottle of liquor recovered from his possession by #Lahore police. In carefully drafted FIR police didn’t mention caste of Khawar from Pakpatan 🤗 pic.twitter.com/X6j5kpCnQe— Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) February 21, 2022
The FIR lists four counts under the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979, an ordinance enacted during General Zia’s regime based on the Hudood laws.
Here is a copy of the FIR registered against Musa and two others.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-02-21/first-lady-bushra-bibi-s-son-musa-arrested-in-wine-case-in-lahore-1645466486-6371.jpeg
Bushra Bibi got divorce from her first husband Khawar Farid Maneka in 2017 and later married Imran Khan, the then head of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the incumbent prime minister of Pakistan, in 2018. She has three children from her first marriage and their names are Musa Maneka, Mehru Maneka and Ibrahim Maneka.
