First Lady Bushra Bibi's son Musa arrested in wine case in Lahore
Web Desk
11:02 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
First Lady Bushra Bibi's son Musa arrested in wine case in Lahore
Source: baaghitv.com (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Police have registered an FIR against Muhammad Musa, son of the Frist Lady Bushra Bibi and her former husband Khawar Maneka, in a wine case. 

Two other men arrested by the police in this case have been identified as driver Muhammad Ahmad and Ahmad Shehryar. 

According to the police, they stopped a car for checking and found three men in the car in possession of wine.

The FIR lists four counts under the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979, an ordinance enacted during General Zia’s regime based on the Hudood laws.

Here is a copy of the FIR registered against Musa and two others.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-02-21/first-lady-bushra-bibi-s-son-musa-arrested-in-wine-case-in-lahore-1645466486-6371.jpeg 

Bushra Bibi got divorce from her first husband Khawar Farid Maneka in 2017 and later married Imran Khan, the then head of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the incumbent prime minister of Pakistan, in 2018. She has three children from her first marriage and their names are Musa Maneka, Mehru Maneka and Ibrahim Maneka.

More From This Category
Haris Rauf in trouble for slapping teammate ...
11:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Top Australian general calls on CJCSC Gen Nadeem ...
07:45 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Hamza Shahbaz Sharif stuns PML-N colleagues with ...
07:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Sindh CM decides to launch targeted operation ...
06:42 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Altaf Hussain still my Quaid: Aamir Liaquat ...
02:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Pakistan’s hockey Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan ...
01:42 PM | 21 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed spotted with Nimra Khan on a flight
09:27 PM | 21 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr