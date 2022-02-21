Gold price in Pakistan sees slight drop – Check today's rates
11:59 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan witnessed a decline of Rs100 per tola to Rs127,000 per tola on Monday.
The price of 10 grams decreased by Rs86 as it was traded at Rs108,882 in the local market.
In the international market, the price of the precious yellow metal dropped by $4 per ounce to close at $1,996.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams today.
