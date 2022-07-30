Punjab introduces new subject for matric, inter students

LAHORE – Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education has decided to add a new subject of Quran translation in the syllabus of matric and Intermediate which will carry another 100 marks.

Reports in local media said Quran Majeed translation will be included in the Matriculation Exam in 2023. A 50 marks paper will be taken in grade nine and another 50 marks exam will be taken in grade ten.

Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board will also prepare the curriculum for the course with the new subject.

The inclusion of the translation of the Holy Quran as a subject will increase the total marks of matriculation to 1200.

Earlier, the Punjab government made the teaching of the Holy Quran with translation mandatory for all students in the province.