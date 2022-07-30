Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga win hearts with KPL official anthem
Share
Talent powerhouse Aima Baig has teamed up with Sahir Ali Bagga for Kashmir Premier League KPL Anthem and needless to say, the cricket buffs are loving the thrilling song and are super hyped.
The KPL has released its much-awaited official anthem for the upcoming second edition. The video of the anthem features international stars Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, and Kamran Akmal.
"Peppy, energetic, and passionate - these words sum up the official anthem of KPL 2. Sung by the talented duo, Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga, this anthem hits the right chords to get you in the groove. #KPL #KheloAazadiSe #KPL2022," read the caption on Twitter.
Peppy, energetic, and passionate - these words sum up the official anthem of KPL 2. Sung by the talented duo, Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga, this anthem hits the right chords to get you in the groove. #KPL #KheloAazadiSe #KPL2022 https://t.co/fZp51XMbOK— Kashmir Premier League (@kpl_20) July 30, 2022
Rawalakot Hawks will defend the title followed by two new editions to the teams' roster; Mirpur Royals and Jammu Janbaz. Other teams include Kotli Lions, Bagh Stallions, Overseas Warriors, and Muzaffarabad Tigers. The event will take place in the picturesque Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.
Aima Baig trolled over new photo 01:28 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Popular singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- PTI's Wasiq Abbasi elected new deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly ...08:49 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
-
- 'Deeply remorseful about Oscars slap' – Will Smith shares new ...08:24 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
-
- Russian FM Lavrov extends invitation to Bilawal Bhutto for Moscow ...07:47 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Sarah Khan shares video of baby girl Alyana trying cucumber for the ...07:26 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022