Aima Baig trolled over new photo
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Aima Baig trolled over new photo
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Popular singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber-stylish looks.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Kaif o Suroor singer flaunted and posted a click looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a cute outfit. 

Posing for the camera, the stunner looks beautiful in her ethereal avatar. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

However, the keyboard warriors were displeased with Baig's pose and silk outfit. Subjected to moral policing, derogatory comments also poured under her picture. 

On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years. 

Social media abuzz with reports about Aima Baig, ... 09:45 PM | 17 Jun, 2022

Social media is abuzz with reports about the 'breakup' between Pakistani singing sensation Aima Baig and her fiance ...

More From This Category
Maya Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing ...
05:10 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral
04:44 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Ali Zafar expresses love for his childhood crush ...
03:25 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Sushmita Sen reveals why she never married
02:00 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
'Doobne Do' – Another Pakistani song featured ...
12:25 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
The mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe
11:53 AM | 1 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing dress
05:10 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr