Aima Baig trolled over new photo
Popular singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber-stylish looks.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Kaif o Suroor singer flaunted and posted a click looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a cute outfit.
Posing for the camera, the stunner looks beautiful in her ethereal avatar. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.
However, the keyboard warriors were displeased with Baig's pose and silk outfit. Subjected to moral policing, derogatory comments also poured under her picture.
On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.
