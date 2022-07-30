Sarah Khan shares video of baby girl Alyana trying cucumber for the first time
Gorgeous couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan and this comes as no surprise.
This time around, their little bundle of joy, baby Alyana Falak, is winning hearts with her adorable video as she takes her first steps towards eating a vegetable.
The Sabaat star shared the cutest video of her bundle of joy who was spotted trying a cucumber for the very first time. Little Alyana might not have loved the cucumber but her reaction was super cute.
On the work front, Sarah Khan will be sharing the screen with the Joh Bichar Gaye rising star Talha Chahour. The drama is written by Qaisera Hayat and directed by Amin Iqbal.
Earlier, she has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Danish Nawaz.
