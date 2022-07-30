Sarah Khan shares video of baby girl Alyana trying cucumber for the first time
Web Desk
07:26 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Sarah Khan shares video of baby girl Alyana trying cucumber for the first time
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)
Share

Gorgeous couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan and this comes as no surprise.

This time around, their little bundle of joy, baby Alyana Falak, is winning hearts with her adorable video as she takes her first steps towards eating a vegetable.

The Sabaat star shared the cutest video of her bundle of joy who was spotted trying a cucumber for the very first time. Little Alyana might not have loved the cucumber but her reaction was super cute.

On the work front, Sarah Khan will be sharing the screen with the Joh Bichar Gaye rising star Talha Chahour. The drama is written by Qaisera Hayat and directed by Amin Iqbal. 

Earlier, she has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Danish Nawaz. 

Sarah Khan looks stunning in her latest video 04:41 PM | 29 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Sarah Khan's stunning sense of style managed to grab eyeballs when it came to her ultra-chic fashion ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga wins hearts with ...
07:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Yumna Zaidi pens a heartfelt note for her parents ...
05:54 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with ...
05:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Syeda Bushra believes Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania ...
04:53 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan's production debut 'Baarwan Khiladi' ...
04:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
‘No pain, No gain’ – Saba Qamar gives ...
11:43 AM | 30 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga wins hearts with KPL official anthem
07:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr