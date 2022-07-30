Russian FM Lavrov extends invitation to Bilawal Bhutto for Moscow visit

ISLAMABAD – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has extended an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Moscow.

The development comes as leader of former ruling PTI claimed that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov refused to meet Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbek capital.

Opposition leaders commented on the matter over no bilateral meeting between Pakistani and Russian diplomats at the sidelines of regional forum.

The PPP leader held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of other countries except his Indian and Russian counterparts at a time when the ruling coalition is trying to maintain a balance in its ties between Kremlin and Washington.

However, the official invitation extended by Russian diplomat during has cleared the air.

Reports in local media suggest that Bilawal and Lavrov were scheduled to meet however the late arrival of Lavrov to Tashkent led to the cancellation of the meeting.

The Pakistani minister also avoided any interaction with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar despite being spotted in a frame sitting with all members on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization moot.

Earlier, Imran Khan led PTI has slammed the incumbent government for following commands of bosses in Washington as compared to previous government who continue to seek a cooperative relationship with Moscow.

Interestingly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on taking oath as the country’s Foreign Minister and expressed desire to take steps to strengthen the bilateral ties.

On the other hand, Russia also slammed Washington for attempt of ‘shameless interference’ in the internal affairs of Pakistan as former premier blamed Biden led administration for his ouster accusing it of a ‘regime change conspiracy’.