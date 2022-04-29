Would be glad to see Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto in Moscow, says Russia’s Lavrov

ISLAMABAD – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his appointment as new foreign minister of Pakistan.

The Embassy of Russia in Pakistan shared Lavrov’s message on Twitter.

“High level of bilateral relations and readiness to further interaction to benefit the two friendly nations noted in message,” read the tweet.

Lavrov said would be glad to see his Pakistani counterpart in Moscow.

On Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took oath as Pakistan’s foreign minister. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a ceremony held at President’s House, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present.

Bhutto scion, 33, has also clinched the title of youngest foreign minister in the history of Pakistan and this is the first time he will be serving as a federal cabinet member.