10:53 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz, delegation again pay respect at Roza-e-Rasool after slogan-chanting incident
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by his delegation again paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW) at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah.

The premier offered Nawafils at Riaz-ul-Jannah and prayed for the security, progress and socio economic development of the country.

The second visit comes hours after Sharif-led delegation faced an unwelcome situation at the Prophet’s mosque when a group of people raised slogans against the government members upon their arrival, violating the sanctity of the sacred place.

The video of the incident has went viral on social media, sparking wide condemnation from all sections of society.

PM Shehbaz and his delegation had reached Saudi Arabia on Thursday on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Chaudhry Salik, and four members of PM Shehbaz Sharif's staff are part of the prime minister’s delegation. 

