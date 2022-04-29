PM Shehbaz forms 21-member Economic Advisory Council
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a 21-member Economic Advisory Council (EAC) as Pakistan faces widening current account deficit, depleting foreign reserves and skyrocketing inflation.
Following the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote, the new government of coalition parties has promised to provide immediate relief to public by overhauling the economic policies of its predecessor.
A notification issued by the Ministry of Finance said that the new economic advisor body will review and formulate economic policies in a more holistic manner.
EAC would advise the government on short term macro-economic stabilization as well as structural reforms to ensure economic stability in the country.
The members of council include Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Miftah Ismail, Saleem Mandviwalla, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Mussadiq Malik, Tariq Pasha, Mian Muhammad Mansha, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Arif Habib, Dr. Asim Hussain, Atif Bajwa, Faisal Farid, Aurangzeb, HBL, Waqar Ahmaf Malik, MD/CEO Fauji Foundation, Salman Ahmed, Shahzad Salim, Rahman Naseem, MusadaqZulqarnain and Dr. ljazNabi.
Initially, the EAC will be convened on weekly basis on the issues of national economic importance. It has authority to constitute sub-committees for specific tasks with clear deadlines.
It would analyze the effectiveness of subsidies, protection and other financial support by the government to the State Owned Enterprises (SoEs) and other vital sectors of the economy in context of overall cost and benefit analysis of such subsidies/protection.
PM Shehbaz Sharif announces economic relief for ... 06:10 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Newly elected Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif announced a host of economic relief measures for the ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Climate change ministry issues alert as record-breaking heat spell ...12:23 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz forms 21-member Economic Advisory Council11:34 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, delegation again pay respect at Roza-e-Rasool after ...10:53 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Would be glad to see Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto in Moscow, says ...10:23 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Slogans against PM Shehbaz-led delegation at Masjid-e-Nabawi spark ...09:44 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Amar Khan slays style goals during 'Dum Mastam' promotional events07:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Khalilur Rehman Qamar curses himself for casting Mahira Khan in ...05:10 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Nadia Hussain’s new bold video in revealing dress goes viral04:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022