Spanish friends ride 8,000km on horseback to perform Hajj

RIYADH – Three friends from Spain arrived in Mecca on horseback to perform Hajj pilgrimage, reviving a centuries-old Andalusian Muslim tradition.

Abdullah Hernández, Abdul Qadir Harkasi, and Tariq Rodriguez embarked on historic journey more than three months ago, covering approximately 8,000 kilometers across 10 countries. Their route took them from Spain through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Greece, and Turkey before entering Saudi Arabia via Syria.

The journey started with strong pledge made by Hernández, who embraced Islam at the age of 24. Inspired by the teachings of the Quran during his geography studies, he promised that if he passed a critical exam, he would convert to Islam. After fulfilling his vow, he made another: to perform Hajj on horseback, just as some of his Muslim ancestors did 500 years ago.

His companions, Harkasi and Rodriguez, joined him on this spiritual adventure. Throughout the journey, they were supported logistically by a friend, Boucheb Jadil, who followed along by vehicle from Spain.

The group spent Ramadan in Istanbul, visiting sacred landmarks such as the Sultan Ahmed Mosque and Hagia Sophia, before continuing their pilgrimage.

Their remarkable effort has not only brought them to Islam’s holiest city but has also reignited historical traditions, offering a powerful example of faith, determination, and cultural heritage.