Hajj 2025 reaches Climax as Pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat under blistering sun

RIYADH – Over a million Muslim pilgrims are converging at Mount Arafat, the most spiritual site of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, to offer prayers and reflect beneath the scorching sun, with temperature expected to hit 42 degree celcius.

Prayers at Mount Arafat mark peak of the Hajj. It the same site where Prophet Muhammad SAW delivered his final speech, calling for equality and unity among Ummah.

Mount Arafat is located some 20 kilometers from Mecca, the site holds deep religious meaning for Muslims. Pilgrims began arriving before dawn, with many making the journey on foot in the darkness to avoid the intense daytime heat. As the sun rose, the rocky hill and surrounding plain were filled with worshippers raising their hands in supplication, some in tears as they sought forgiveness, peace, and blessings.

Saudi authorities have urged pilgrims to stay in shaded tents during peak heat hours and have significantly expanded heat mitigation efforts to avoid a repeat of last year’s tragedy, when over thousand died due to extreme weather conditions.

This year, 50,000 square meters of additional shaded space was made while more than 400 cooling units, and thousands of healthcare workers stationed across the pilgrimage sites.

Pilgrims will travel to Muzdalifah, where they will collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual, which takes place in Mina in the coming days. Hajj remains one of five pillars of Islam, is a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for Muslims who are physically and financially able.

Authorities also intensified efforts to prevent unregistered pilgrims from joining pilgrimage, using drone surveillance, checkpoints, and text alerts to enforce permit rules.