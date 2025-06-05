Trade, regional cooperation in focus as PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to fly to Saudi Arabia today on a two-day official visit along with a high-level delegation, where he is slated to meet rown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a statement, Foreign Office said premier is slated to hold high-level talks with MBS to expand cooperation in key sectors including trade, investment, regional security, and matters concerning the global Muslim community.

Foreign Office noted that PM Shehbaz Sharif will also express appreciation to Saudi leadership for its constructive efforts in helping de-escalate recent tensions between nuclear armed Pakistan and India.

The visit coincides with annual Hajj pilgrimage and the celebration of Eid ul Adha, which is set to be observed in Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

Highlighting deep-rooted and strategic partnership between the two nations, MoFA said, as the visit reflects mutual desire to enhance economic collaboration and diplomatic engagement. It also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s development goals.

“Prime Minister Sharif’s visit is poised to further deepen Pakistan-Saudi relations and pave the way for new avenues of cooperation,” the statement said.