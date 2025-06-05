Woman arrested for poisoning three grandchildren to death in Nowshera

PESHAWAR – A woman has been arrested in Nowshera for allegedly poisoning and killing her three grandchildren.

The woman’s son revealed it as he recorded a statement against his mother in court.

While testifying before the Additional Sessions Judge in Nowshera, the victims’ father stated that his mother did not like his wife.

He said his mother had tried to poison his wife through food, but the children ended up eating it as well.

According to the son, his wife survived the poisoning, but the children could not be saved.

Police have arrested the grandmother and launched an investigation into the matter.

The poisoning incident occurred on May 19, leaving the residents of the city shocked. People have been demanding a stern action against perpetrators since the death of the three children.