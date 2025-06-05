Areeka Haq exposes dark truth behind TikTok fame amid Video Leaks Saga

Pakistani TikTok stars continue to remain in a bad light amid a surge in video leaks scandal. Several social media stars including Manahil Malik, Sajal Malik, Samiya Hijab, Imsha Rahman, and Aliza Sehar faced unwanted situation amid leaks frenzy.

Amid undying trend, TikTok star and model Areeqa Haq stirred a debate by alleging that some social media stars intentionally leak their own explicit videos to boost their popularity and viewership.

In recent interview, she spoke candidly about sensitive issue, which she says is rapidly increasing within social media community. According to her, certain TikTok creators deliberately leak or orchestrate the release of their inappropriate videos to attract media attention and public scrutiny.

She explained that the motive behind this trend is to achieve greater fame, and noted that previously, TikTok couples used to gain popularity by creating videos together. Some individuals, especially young women, began seeking new, controversial ways to remain in the limelight.

While emphasizing that this is not a widespread practice, Areeqa acknowledged that there have been cases where videos were deliberately made public by the creators themselves.

Reflecting on her own views, she said that initially, she believed most victims were exploited, but she now suspects that some are willingly involved. Nonetheless, she stressed that the majority of such incidents still involve genuine cases of abuse.

The social media sensation clarified that she never collaborated in making videos with male fellows and thus never faced pressure to create content for views or fame.