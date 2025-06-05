Karachi assault victim pardons accused Salman Farooqi

KARACHI – The victim in Karachi assault case has pardoned the accused, Salman Farooqi and Owais Hashmi, as Judicial Magistrate South has reserved the verdict on their bail petition.

Police presented both suspects during hearing of the case. The victim, Sudheer, also appeared and identified the accused.

He told the court that he had come on his lawyer’s advice and was unaware of the court summons earlier.

During his statement, Sudheer said he had forgiven the accused and no longer wished to pursue the case. He stated he was not under any pressure or threat and had no objection to the court’s decision.

Following the statement, the court reserved its verdict on the bail plea of the accused. However, after the initial proceedings, the court sent the suspects to jail on judicial remand and instructed the investigation officer to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

Prosecutor Irfana Qadri opposed the bail plea, arguing that the charges included issuing threats and humiliating a woman—offenses that are non-bailable.

The case stems from a recent incident in Defence where a car-motorcycle collision escalated into violence.

Salman Farooqi allegedly physically assaulted the motorcyclist while the victim’s sisters pleaded for mercy. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, prompting public outrage.