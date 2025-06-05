Eidul Azha 2025 prayer timings announced for major mosques in Lahore

LAHORE – Eidul Azha 2025 will be celebrated in Pakistan on June 7 with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

On the first day of Eid, prayers’ congregations are held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

As the Eid draws closer, the major mosques in Lahore have announced their Eidul Azha prayer timings, with congregations scheduled throughout the morning across different parts of the city.

The earliest prayer will take place at Jamia Makki Masjid Anarkali at 5:30 AM, followed by Jamia Muslim Masjid Lohari at 6:00 AM.

A large number of mosques have scheduled their Eid prayers between 6:30 AM and 7:00 AM, including notable sites like Jamia Masjid Takia Balaqi Shah, Jamia Masjid Wazir Khan, and the historic Data Darbar Mosque (Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh).

Other mosques holding prayers at 7:00 AM include Pir Makki, Shah Abu Al-Maali, Noor Mori Gate, Taje Shah, and Mominpura.

Jama Masjid Malik Ayaz will hold its prayer at 7:30 AM, while the city’s most iconic religious site, the Badshahi Mosque (Alamgiri Gate), will host its congregation at 8:30 AM, making it the latest among all listed mosques.

Worshippers are advised to reach their respective mosques early and follow all necessary safety and health guidelines.