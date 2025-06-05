Weather forecast for Eidul Azha 2025 in Karachi

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that hot weather is expected across Sindh, including Karachi, during the Eidul Azha holidays.

The Met Office said most areas of Sindh are likely to experience hot weather during the Eid days.

It stated that during the three days of Eid, Karachi is expected to have partly cloudy skies with hot and humid conditions.

The city’s temperature is likely to remain between 35 to 37 degrees Celsius during these days.

The department further added that sea breezes are expected to remain active during the holidays.

On the second day of Eid, strong winds may hit the city, with wind speeds reaching up to 35 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Eidul Azha 2025 Holidays in Pakistan

The federal government on Monday officially announced four public holidays for Eidul Azha.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division, signed by Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, confirmed that the holidays will be observed from Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9.

A few days earlier, reports indicated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved the four-day holiday plan. However, provincial governments are yet to issue their own notifications.

Eidul Azha in Pakistan will begin on Saturday, June 7.