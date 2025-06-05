Punjab grants 90-day remission for prisoners ahead of Eidul Azha

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a special 90-day remission in sentences of the prisoners ahead of Eidul Azha.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the secretary of Home Department has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the Punjab Home Department, 450 inmates across jails in Punjab will benefit from this special concession, while the release of 270 prisoners is expected, allowing them to celebrate Eid with their families.

The sentence reduction has been granted under Rule 216 of the Pakistan Prison Rules 1978. However, this relief has not been extended to prisoners convicted in cases of a specific nature.

It is important to note that prisoners involved in terrorism, sectarianism, rebellion, or anti-state activities will not be eligible for this concession.

Similarly, those convicted of espionage, murder, rape, drug trafficking, robbery, kidnapping, embezzlement, or causing loss to the national treasury will also not be entitled to benefit from this relief.

Officials stated that this step has been taken for the welfare of prisoners and to facilitate their reunion with families during the Eid occasion.