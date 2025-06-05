Fawad Chaudhry’s name removed from Passport Control List

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has disposed of the contempt of court petition filed by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry after his name was removed from the Passport Control List (PCL).

During the hearing, the Directorate General of Immigration submitted a report to the court stating that Fawad Chaudhry’s name was removed from the list on June 4.

It is recalled that the court had earlier ordered the removal of his name from the PCL on September 25, 2024, but due to non-compliance with the court’s order, Fawad Chaudhry filed a contempt of court petition.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas presided over the hearing, where Fawad Chaudhry appeared in court along with his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry. During the proceedings, Fawad himself came to the rostrum and, addressing Justice Inam Amin, said: “Thank you very much, Your Lordship. You know where we need to go — we have to stay here in the opposition.”

At this, Justice Inam Amin Minhas smiled and remarked:”You really chased them down and finally got your name removed.”

His comment sparked laughter in the courtroom.

After reviewing all evidence and the submitted report, the court formally disposed of the petition.