Yasir Hussain blames Women for Extra-marital affairs; Here’s how Netizens react

KARACHI – Actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain sparked debate after his controversial remarks on multiple marriages and extra-marital relationships, placing majority of the blame on women for enabling such practices in society.

Lahore Se Aagey star made comments in a recent interview with a TV channel, as he made clear that he personally opposes multiple marriages. “I don’t like the concept at all. I loved one woman and married her—how could I think of marrying another?” he said.

However, his criticism quickly turned toward women, whom he accused of playing a larger role than men in encouraging multiple marriages and affairs. “In our society, women are more responsible than men when it comes to second marriages and extra-marital affairs,” he said, adding Men are not at fault.

He further argued that many women willingly enter relationships with married men despite being fully aware of their marital status. “If a woman knows the man is married, why would she agree to marry him?” he asked. He admitted that rare cases exist—“maybe 0.1%,” in his estimation—where a woman might be unaware, but claimed most cases are deliberate choices.

Online Reactions

He further alleged that some women even pressure men to leave their existing wives. According to Hussain, many women prefer older, more financially stable men. “They see a man running a household, paying school fees, owning a car—it makes him look more desirable than a younger, less settled man,” he said.

As he reaffirmed own disapproval of polygamy, his comments suggesting women are chiefly responsible for infidelity and second marriages have ignited criticism online. Many have accused the actor of shifting blame away from men and promoting a biased narrative.