Celebs and fans react to Abdullah Qureshi’s decision of quitting music
Celebrities and stars from Pakistani music industry have reacted to Abdullah Qureshi's announcement of quitting music for “religious reasons”.
In a statement, Abdullah said he would only take campaigns that align with his religious values from now on.
Singer Natasha Baig and popular host Anoushay Ashraf did not agree with Abdullah’s comments and shared their take on his statement.
Natasha said that if people want to leave the industry it is their prerogative. However, they should not make others look like devils as music is divine. Anoushay agreed with Natasha by sharing her viewpoint on Instagram.
However, the netizens were very accepting of Abdullah's decisions and extended their support and best wishes to him.
