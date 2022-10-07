Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas gear up for new project
Pakistani drama industry is progressing and thriving with the latest drama serials with their epic cinematography, storyline par excellence, and impeccable acting skills of the talented actors.
The latest project to be added to the long list of record-breaking dramas is Ahram-e-Junoon with the lead cast comprising of Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer. The drama serial is to be produced under the banner of the 7th Sky Entertainment.
Netizens have shown positive responses to the main caste with the Kaisi Khushi Lekar Aaya Chand actress and the Khuda Aur Muhabbat star stealing the attention once again with their outstanding on-screen presence.
Ahram-e-Junoon will reportedly be directed by Ramish Rizvi and written by Jahanzeb Qamar. Rizvi's brainchild will be airing on Geo TV.
On the work front, Muneer was last seen in Kahin Deep Jaley, Bikhray Moti, Qayamat, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.
Abbas, on the other hand, was seen in Darr Khuda Say, Jo Tu Chahey, Thora Sa Haq, Amanat, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.
