‘Deepfake’ – Imran Khan challenges authenticity of leaked audios

MIANWALI – PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday termed the leaked audios as fake, blaming the PML-N to start a “new game” against him.

Addressing a rally in Mianwali, he claimed that all the fake audios had been made by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, adding that it was not difficult to make such doctored videos. “We can also dos the same” he said.

The PTI chief made the claims after a couple of audios leaked on Twitter, purportedly featuring Khan and his closes aides. In an audio, purportedly Khan can be heard talking about horse trading in parliament while the second audio features conversation about the cypher.

In last couple of weeks, multiple audios surfaced online, featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leaders and PTI leadership.

Neither the PML-N nor the PTI had denied the contents of the audios, but the claim today made by Imran Khan challenged the authenticity of the leaked audios.

The PTI chief, in his address, said that audios leaked from the Prime Minister’s Office a matter of serious concerns, adding that even the phones lines of the premier were being tapped.

Saying that intelligence agencies are responsible if the audios of the PM Office are leaked, he said: “You should understand [this] instead of involving in political engineering in the country”.

He also alleged that four people had designed a plot to assassinate him, adding that he had made a tape that will be released if something bad happens to him. He said that the tape will reveal the identities of people involved in the plot.

He said that the government is planning to threaten the PTI leaders by putting them in jails ahead of the Azadi march.

Khan announced that he will launch Jail Bharo Tahreek (fill prison movement), saying he will scuttle all the plans of the “imported government”.