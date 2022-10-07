Ayesha Omar's energetic work out video in gym wear angers trolls

Pakistani entertainment industry's undisputed fashion queen Ayesha Omar is in hot waters due to her latest workout video.

The actor and singer par excellence has always advocated for a healthy lifestyle and is seen working out enthusiastically to keep herself in shape. However, the Mera Dard Bayzuban actress' latest workout video didn't go well with netizens due to her gym wear.

Decked in gym finery with her hair tied in a bun, the Mr. Shamim diva was seen energetically working out with her trainer and their energies were apparently aligned.

The duo was working out to Alicia Keys' In Common. Omar was seemingly in sync with the beat of the song however netizens trolled her heavily for the fitness attire she chose.

The Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi diva captioned the post, "Squatting to @realblackcoffee. That’s what we always wanna do, the ultimate joy, the ultimate mindset, the ultimate workout."

For the unversed, the Yalghaar actress is one of the highest-paid actors in Lollywood and she regularly stuns fans and followers with her sartorial choices.

Omar has had her fair share of controversies but she remained content and successful in her career.

Her latest drama serial Rehbra has been making rounds on the internet, garnering positive reviews.

On the work front, Omar was last seen in Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, Habs and the highly-anticipated historical drama series Selahaddin Eyyubi in the pipeline.